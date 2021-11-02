AMSTERDAM, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hedge, the creator of modern, intelligent software solutions for video professionals, announced on the heels of its seed investment it has appointed David Shapton to the newly established role of Director of Communications. A lauded digital media professional with more than three decades of technical, product marketing and editorial experience, and over 1,200 published articles, David will be the connection point between Hedge's innovation and customers' knowledge. With strategic oversight of Hedge's communication channels, David will drive content initiatives that engage, educate, and inform customers around Hedge's rapidly expanding products and services - and how to understand their benefits in the wider media ecosystem.
"We want to bring more value to our customers with up to the minute information about our products, which have grown seemingly overnight from a single macOS app to a range of workflow solutions. We also want to share our industry knowledge as production and post technology is changing faster than ever," states Paul Matthijs, co-founder and CEO of Hedge. "David is a multi-faceted professional who understands the technical breadth and depth of the media industry. His insight, along with dedicated focus on customer-centric content, is the connective tissue that will allow our customers to continue to achieve the very best experience with Hedge software as we grow."
About David Shapton
David's digital media career has spanned three decades in senior technology roles and as a technology writer. More recently, after a spell as President of Atomos EMEA, David co-founded RedShark Media, where he was Editor in Chief for eight years. Nearly two years ago David joined Zazil Media Group (now Grithaus Agency) as Content Architect. With more than 1,200 published articles and widely known for his accurate predictions about exponential technology, David is excited to bring his experience to a company that shares his vision for the future.
About Hedge
Founded in 2016, Hedge is a Netherlands-born startup that simplifies complex media workflows from acquisition and asset creation to post-production. The Hedge team are informed by "Dutch Design," as they prioritize the user experience, where ease of use goes hand-in-hand with its technical efficiency. The company's flagship application, Hedge, set new standards for media backup, while Canister demystified the previously arcane process of LTO archiving. With the release of Postlab in 2019, Hedge made remote collaboration affordable for every editor working from home, and in the studio. Hedge's products are in daily use by over 30,000 customers all over the world, from Hollywood productions to wedding shoots, and everything in between.
