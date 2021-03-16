MENLO PARK, Calif., Mar. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global cryptocurrency market maker and liquidity provider Hehmeyer partners with leading cryptocurrency intelligence company CipherTrace to enhance compliance. Hehmeyer is a global market maker and liquidity provider servicing hedge funds, exchanges, family offices, miners and high-net-worth individuals.
David Nuelle, Managing Director at Hehmeyer, expressed, "We are very pleased to build-out our existing offering with CipherTrace's AML compliance solution. After testing various cryptocurrency analytics software, we discovered CipherTrace's to be the most user-friendly, offering preset standards for KYC and AML that we trust. CipherTrace's actionable intelligence has given us improved insights, which have been especially important in light of the rapidly maturing regulatory environment."
Dave Jevans, CEO of CipherTrace, shared, "We are pleased to support one of the premiere cryptocurrency liquidity providers with our Armada and Inspector solutions for ensuring compliance with global AML and CTF regulations. The Financial Action Task Force's Travel Rule recommendation is increasingly going into effect in various jurisdictions around the globe as well, and Hehmeyer is setting an example in the digital assets industry through its prioritization of compliance."
Hehmeyer recently announced a merger with Switzerland-based Nortide Capital AG. The combined entity, Hehmeyer Nortide AG (HNAG), will be headquartered in Zug, Switzerland and brings together two proprietary trading companies with complementary strengths to achieve greater economies of scale and operate on a global basis.
Hehmeyer's David Nuelle is also on the board of Global Digital Asset & Cryptocurrency Association(Global DCA), a self-regulatory organization for the digital asset and cryptocurrency industry that aims to create and adopt reasonable regulatory standards to build public trust, foster market integrity, and maximize economic opportunity for all participants.
About Hehmeyer
Hehmeyer is a global market maker in digital assets and streams prices electronically, operates on numerous request-for-quote platforms, and accommodates over-the-counter markets with FIX API, REST API, GUI and other mediums. Headquartered in Chicago, Hehmeyer is dedicated to liberating transactions and the future that digital assets promise. To learn more about Hehmeyer, visit http://www.hehmeyer.com or follow on Twitter @HehmeyerLLC.
About CipherTrace
CipherTrace, leading cryptocurrency intelligence company, brings virtual currencies and financial services together with fraud protection, anti-money laundering, and financial crime prevention. CipherTrace superior blockchain transaction attribution collection delivers the world's most comprehensive cryptocurrency intelligence. CipherTrace founders are dedicated to protecting consumer privacy and growing the blockchain economy, while defending against illicit finance. Deep expertise in cybersecurity, eCrime, payments, banking, encryption, and virtual currencies form the foundation for CipherTrace's commercial offerings. For more information, visit http://www.CipherTrace.com or follow us on Twitter @CipherTrace.
