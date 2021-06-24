HEIDELBERG, Germany, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heidelberg Instruments, a leading laser lithography and nanofabrication equipment manufacturer, today announced the biggest single order in its history. This purchase, by a key photomask production group in Asia, includes two systems: a VPG+1400 for producing display photomasks and an ULTRA200 for semiconductor photomask applications. The order is valued between USD 6-10 Million.
"We are very excited about this project, especially as it comes from an existing customer who meticulously evaluated our technology against competitive solutions", said Steffen Diez, COO of Heidelberg Instruments. "With the ULTRA200 and VPG+1400 we have introduced ideal solutions for the production of non-critical semiconductor and color filter photomasks."
VPG+1400 is Heidelberg Instruments' solution designed explicitly for patterning G8 Color Filter photomasks to produce flat panel displays, necessary for the manufacture of TVs, smartphones and tablets. Compared to alternative solutions with a much bigger price tag this system's image quality specification, productivity, high throughput and up-time validates a paradigm shift towards a low cost-high performance tool.
Mature photomasks continue to be a vital component in semiconductor device fabrication. In addition, the IoT continues to increase capacity; they are used in power management, microcontrollers, LED lighting, MEMS, the automotive industry, to name a few. The ULTRA Semiconductor Laser Mask Writer serves this market and is designed to produce non-critical photomasks servicing the 180 nm design node, Manhattan and non-Manhattan geometries, and structure sizes down to 500 nm. Furthermore, the ULTRA provides high throughput while featuring excellent values for CD, overlay and registration.
"Heidelberg Instruments continues to push the envelope in terms of designing and manufacturing state-of-the-art lithography equipment", added Alexander Forozan, Head of Global Sales and Business Development. "The introduction of the VPG+1400 - combined with the recent launch of the ULTRA - further strengthens our footprint in the lithography market."
About Heidelberg Instruments
With over 35 years of experience and more than 1,000 installed systems, Heidelberg Instruments Mikrotechnik GmbH is one of the leading global players in the design, development and production of high-precision photolithography and nanofabrication tools. The company's systems are installed in industrial and scientific facilities worldwide. They are used for direct imaging and photomask fabrication in various industries - including semiconductors, quantum computing, photonics, 2D materials, IoT, and many related application fields.
For more on the company and its product lines, visit https://heidelberg-instruments.com/en/.
Media Contact
Christiane Schlayer
freyraum marketing GmbH
Tel. +49 911 9644332
E-mail: christiane.schlayer@freyraum-marketing.de
Marketing and Communication Contact
Christine Butsmann
Heidelberg Instruments Mikrotechnik GmbH
Tel. +49 +49 6221 728899-0
E-mail: christine.butsmann@himt.de
