HEIDELBERG, Germany, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TÜV Süd, an auditor and provider of safety, security and sustainability solutions, has awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification to Heidelberg Instruments, an international vendor of Laser Lithography Systems. This emphasizes the vendor's high quality standards. Heidelberg Instruments' own management team also used the audit to examine and optimize the company's business processes.
The ISO-certification marks an important milestone in the company's development, as highlighted by CEO Konrad Roessler: "As a vendor of complex machinery to create micro- and nanostructures which afford a high degree of precision, the expectations of our customers are already high. The ISO-certification marks a milestone for us as well as our customers. Our success and proven ability in applying the Quality Management System means we can live up to that expectation now and in the future."
Background ISO 9001:2015
ISO 9001:2015 is a worldwide acknowledged standard for Quality Management. The audit and certification provides companies with a guideline for Quality Management and defines the requirements. It makes sure that processes are standardized and optimized, customer requirements fulfilled and legal regulations and laws observed.
The ISO 9001:2015 certification ensures efficient processes that lead to products and services meeting the highest quality standards. Heidelberg Instruments' quality policy is focused on achieving customer satisfaction and continuous improvement.
In addition to research, development and production TÜV Süd also audited Heidelberg Instruments' Sales and Service of Laser Lithography Systems. The official certificate ID is 12 100 62527.
Use certification to optimize processes
CEO Konrad Roessler and the management team expect a significant increase of overall performance as a result of process optimization.
The certification is an important element of Heidelberg Instruments strategy, said COO Steffen Diez: "It is the basis to grow our industrial business. In this sector the ISO-certification is an important standard and in many cases a prerequisite for inclusion as a supplier."
"Even after a short period of time we are beginning to see an increase in productivity," commented Steffen Diez. "Improved planning and reliability supports our future growth which will also benefit our customers."
Employees – the factor of success
"For the Quality Management to be a success, the whole company has to support the project", explained Quality Manager Dr. Salla Lutz. The manager in charge of the introduction of the Quality Management System (QM) applauds the motivation and support of her colleagues: "Even with the restrictions of the Corona pandemic, we succeeded in introducing a professional, integrated QM System. My highlight was the positive feedback of the auditors regarding the documentation and degree of digitization of our processes."
This is a great success but no reason to rest on the laurels, emphasized CEO Konrad Roessler: "The ISO-certificate is our mission and aspiration to deliver the highest quality for our customers. It is the foundation to face new challenges and to unremittingly improve our processes and our company."
About Heidelberg Instruments
With over 35 years of experience and more than 1,000 installed systems, Heidelberg Instruments Mikrotechnik GmbH is one of the leading global players in the design, development and production of high-precision photolithography and nanofabrication tools. The company's systems are installed in industrial and scientific facilities worldwide. They are used for direct imaging and photomask fabrication in various industries ─ including semiconductors, quantum computing, photonics, 2D materials, IoT, and many related application fields.
For more on the company and its product lines, visit https://heidelberg-instruments.com/en/.
Media Contact
freyraum marketing GmbH
Christiane Schlayer
Sonnenstraße 22
80331 München
Tel. +49 911 9644332
E-Mail: christiane.schlayer@freyraum-marketing.de
Marketing and Communication Contact
Christine Butsmann
Leitung Marketing & Kommunikation
Heidelberg Instruments Mikrotechnik GmbH
Mittelgewannweg 27
69123 Heidelberg
Tel. +49 6221 3430-0
E-Mail: christine.butsmann@himt.de
SOURCE Heidelberg Instruments