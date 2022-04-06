Achieve peak efficiency with the robust MP200 mobile printer, designed for electrical and network environments
WILMINGTON, Mass., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Panduit, has expanded its labeling and identification portfolio solutions with the addition of Panduit's MP200 mobile printers. This high-performance printer creates faster, more sustainable label solutions.
The MP200 printer is a rugged and economical industrial printer. It features fast print speeds up to 1.2 inches per second, a powered cutter allowing both full and half cuts, a large LCD backlit screen, custom label modes, barcodes and symbols. Additionally, the MP200 prints continuous tapes measuring up to 1 inch wide. The solution includes a printer, continuous label cassette and quick reference card.
Designed to develop faster and more sustainable label solutions, the MP200 printer is equipped with a cassette system that is transferable to many high-end printers. New features include varying widths, speeds and functions that provide the user with a seamless and efficient way to design and print vast label applications. This solution also offers an automatic cutting option, along with the capability to print through Easy-Mark software connected through Bluetooth.
The MP200 mobile printer from Panduit combines best-in-class print technology with industry-leading labeling and software capabilities. It is ideal for electrical and network environments ranging from the data center to the telecom room and the job site to the plant floor.
Visit Heilind's website for more information about Panduit's MP200 mobile printer.
About Heilind Electronics
Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.
About Panduit
Panduit manufacturers a broad selection of wire harness, heavy duty cable management and control panel solutions that help customers meet design, quality and regulatory requirements in a timely and cost-effective way. With automated tooling, technical support and worldwide availability of quality products, Panduit is a single-source partner to help you organize, connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems.
Media Contact
Mark Romanowski, Heilind Electronics, 978-988-3307, mromanowski@heilind.com
SOURCE Heilind Electronics