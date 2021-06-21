WILMINGTON, Mass., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, announces Technology Now: Power Up, a virtual expo featuring over 20 leading suppliers as well as reputable industry research firm Bishop & Associates as the keynote speaker. The event is free to attend and offers a unique platform to learn and interact directly with leading manufacturers in the electronic components industry.
Scheduled for July 14, 2021, Technology Now: Power Up will focus on the industrial automation and equipment, power generation, robotics, HVAC and appliance markets. The expo will feature representatives from many notable electronic component manufacturers, including 3M, HARTING and Hirose. Additionally, keynote speaker Bishop & Associates will share important connector industry trends.
Heilind's series of Technology Now expos allows attendees to select from multiple supplier topics encompassing the latest technology, products and solutions driving the interconnect market today. Because these expos are virtual, participants can choose to attend for the entire four hours or for select portions of each event from the comfort of their own offices.
For details and to register, visit the company's Technology Now: Power Up registration page.
