WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, an authorized distributor for Amphenol Sine Systems and a premier distributor of electronic components worldwide, is now stocking the manufacturer's ecomate Aquarius PCB mounted jam nut receptacles.
As part of the ecomate Aquarius family of waterproof connectors, the receptacles provide an IP67/69K waterproof rating (when in a mated condition) for industrial applications. Additionally, they incorporate the latest technology in high-impact thermoplastic design -- meeting the growing demand for lightweight, lower cost, sealed connector systems. The MIL-DTL-26482 based design provides a quick, reliable, one-third turn bayonet coupling, making it ideal for indoor/outdoor applications.
Available in optional in-line, square-flanged, and end cap configurations, the connectors feature pin and socket contacts that are available on reels and in strip form to accommodate high volume, low cost automatic machine terminations.
The ecomate Aquarius PCB mounted jam nut receptacles are ideal for use in industries like appliance and climate control, computer, datacom and telecommunications, as well as in alternative power, fuel and energy.
Visit Heilind's website for more information about Amphenol Sine's ecomate Aquarius PCB Mounted Jam Nut Receptacles.
About Heilind
Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.
About Amphenol Sine
Amphenol Sine Systems designs, manufacturers and supplies high-performance industrial interconnect systems, including environmental and heavy-duty connectors. These products are used in factory automation, motion control, heavy equipment, alternative energy, rail mass transportation and many other industries.
Media Contact
Mark Romanowski, Heilind Electronics, 978-988-3307, mromanowski@heilind.com
SOURCE Heilind Electronics