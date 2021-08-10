WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading international distributor of electronic components and an authorized distributor for Hirose, is now stocking the manufacturer's D.FL75 Series 75 ohm coaxial connector.
The D.FL75 Series supports the 12G-SDI and SMPTE ST 2081-1 video standards, improving board design freedom while reducing design time for internal wiring. A Hirose BNC(75) – D.FL micro coax adapter may be designed into the product panel, attaching modularly to a thin, D.FL micro-coax cable internally, in turn mating to a small, flexibly placed D.FL75 receptacle on the internal PCB. High integrity signals are now routed through shielded coax, with better performance, smaller PCB space requirements (the D.FL receptacle is just 4x4mm, and ultimate flexibility in panel connector placement with respect to internal PCB designs.
A key feature of the D.FL75 Series is the resulting independence of product panel and internal board design and assembly. This allows designs to be completely independent of each other. Separating the manufacturing and assembly sites allows flexibility in both design and manufacturing.
The D.FL75 Series is ideal for the computer, datacom, telecommunications, medical and industrial manufacturing markets. For more information about the Hirose D.FL75 Series, visit Heilind's website.
About Heilind Electronics
Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.
About Hirose
One of the world's largest interconnect manufacturers, Hirose offers a wide variety of high-performance connectors. Hirose's products include RF, coaxial, board-to-board, wire-to-board and industrial power connectors for use in computers, peripheral equipment, terminal equipment, wired and wireless communications, office automation and many other applications.
