WILMINGTON, Mass., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Sensata-Cynergy3, recently added the manufacturer's temperature sensors and transducers to its extensive sensor portfolio.
Sensata-Cynergy3 provides a cost-effective replacement to traditionally wired temperature transducers, offering the advantages of a low-cost installation in inaccessible and expensive installation environments. The temperature sensors are easily paired to the compatible IWR family of single- or five-channel wireless receivers, thus offering a "plug and play" solution for temperature measurement applications.
The industrial wireless temperature transducer uses either a J or K type thermocouple or 3-wire RTD sensor fitted to an acetal housing. In addition, it utilizes a piezo-resistive ceramic sensor mounted within the 316 stainless steel housing. These features translate into excellent media compatibility for the harshest of applications. Compression fittings are also available and allow the head to be orientated in a required direction.
The versatility of Sensata-Cynergy3 wireless pressure and temperature transducers makes them ideal for monitoring temperatures at solar farms, in addition to other environmental monitoring applications. In addition, they are used for industrial applications like facilities management and simple cable replacement installation.
