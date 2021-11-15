WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Qualtek Electronics, is pleased to announce a new product offering: Qualtek's 739W-X2/55, a 20A NEMA 5-20R tamper-resistant convenience outlet. This solution provides the same reliable tamper-resistant system as similar Qualtek models.
The 739W-X2/55 features a built-in shutter system that prevents foreign objects from touching electrically live components when inserted into the slots. Designed with a quick snap-in mounting configuration, this outlet works with panel thicknesses from 0.8 mm to 2.0 mm.
Additionally, the outlet utilizes the same panel cutout as other popular Qualtek 739W series outlets -- thus allowing it to drop into place for existing applications. Insulation displacement connectors (IDC) eliminate the need for special tools and are designed for use with 12 AWG solid copper conductors.
Qualtek's NEMA tamper-resistant convenience outlets are ideal for outlet strips, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), industrial applications, desktop lamps and pop-up power outlets.
Visit Heilind's website for more information about NEMA Tamper Resistant Convenience Outlets.
About Heilind Electronics
Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.
About Qualtek
Established in 1980, Qualtek Electronics Corp. is a world leader in fan and fan accessories, power supplies, primary power components, EMI power line filters, cable assemblies, domestic and international power cords and heat shrink products. Qualtek provides high quality, low cost products and superior customer service.
