WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for TE Connectivity (TE), a global leader in connectivity and sensors, introduces the MAG-MATE terminal with multi-spring pin and SIAMEZE terminals for aluminum magnet wire.
The new termination solutions are specifically designed to facilitate the market trend of replacing copper magnet wire with aluminum magnet wire – thus reducing material costs. The multi-spring pin design improves operating efficiency by providing the highest normal force for PCB connections without the need for welding or soldering. This is especially useful for applications with multi-layer PCBs.
These products are available in loose piece form for lower volume terminations and strip form for higher volume automated terminations. Not only do they eliminate the need for pre-stripping conductors, but they also allow for field termination using a hand tool. Excess wire is automatically trimmed during the termination process, ultimately saving time and labor costs.
TE Connectivity's MAG-MATE aluminum magnet wire terminations are ideal for use in a wide range of medical, industrial and consumer applications.
Visit Heilind's website for more information about MAG-MATE Terminals with Multi-Spring Pins for Aluminum Magnet Wire.
About Heilind Electronics
Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. The broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.
Media Contact
Mark Romanowski, Heilind Electronics, 978-988-3307, mromanowski@heilind.com
SOURCE Heilind Electronics