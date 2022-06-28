Hirose Electric's low profile miniature coaxial connector meets the growing demand for 5G mmWave applications in today's high-frequency electronics market
WILMINGTON, Mass., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Hirose Electric, is now offering the C.FL Series – an ultra-small press coaxial connector with a height of 0.92mm when mated and an operation frequency of up to 30 GHz to support 5G mmWave applications.
Despite its ultra-low profile and small size, this solution offers considerably enhanced frequency as a result of the male receptacle contact's reduced diameter and the optimization of the plug's internal design. In addition, the assembly precision has been dramatically improved in comparison to conventional products, contributing to stable transmission in the mmWave band.
These 50-ohm connectors feature ultra-fine cables with a finished outer diameter of 0.64mm (single shielded), accommodating smooth and easy connections in small, confined spaces. The connectors also feature clear tactile locks to enable reliable mating. Dedicated insertion and extraction tools further enhance mating accuracy. The C.FL series is ideal for mmWave 5G applications requiring up to 30 GHz frequencies.
Visit Heilind's website for more information about Hirose's C.FL Series Miniature Coaxial Connectors.
About Heilind Electronics
Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.
About Hirose Electric
HIROSE is one of the world's largest connector manufacturers with annual sales of just under a billion dollars. HIROSE manufactures a wide variety of high-performance connectors for applications that include computers, peripheral equipment, terminal equipment, mobile/wired/wireless communications, office automation, consumer equipment, control equipment, and automotive systems.
Media Contact
Kerrie LePage, Heilind Electronics, 978-988-3427, klepage@heilind.com
SOURCE Heilind Electronics