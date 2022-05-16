Molex VersaBlade wire-to-wire connector system features friction and positive-lock options that provide high-retention force for improved reliability in rugged environments
WILMINGTON, Mass., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Molex, is currently stocking the manufacturer's VersaBlade wire-to-wire connectors. Featuring superior mating reliability, the connectors are easy to assemble and offer cost savings for white goods and HVAC applications.
In wire-to-wire applications, operators sometimes fail to ensure proper mating -- which can lead to end-product failures. VersaBlade wire-to-wire connectors offer housings with polarization keys and terminals with dimples to help ease mating orientation identification. They also provide terminal position assurance (TPA) to ensure that terminals are fully locked in the correct position.
Rugged consumer and medical applications can be subject to shock, vibration or rough handling that can dislodge terminals and cause signal interference. To ensure customer design flexibility, Molex VersaBlade connectors come in a variety of circuit and cable sizes with different housing and TPA configurations.
