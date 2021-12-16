WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Molex, has added the manufacturer's 0.50 mm pitch lineup of Premo-Flex shielded flat flexible cable (FFC) jumpers to its ever-increasing FFC and Premo-Flex offering.

Featuring a low profile, ultra-thin aluminum foil shielding, these cable jumpers are ideal for space-constrained applications and are compatible with industry-standard ZIF cable thickness requirements. Premo-Flex FFC jumpers are easy to assemble, even in highly customized hard-to-reach environments. They can also be implemented into existing applications and mate with Molex's Easy-On One-Touch connectors.

Delivering single-step mating, auto-locking ability and an easy-to-use push button for quick and reliable connections, Molex FFC jumpers are well suited for a vast range of applications. Popular markets include automotive, consumer, computer and medical.

For more information about Molex's Premo-Flex One-Touch flat flexible cable jumpers, visit Heilind's website.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.

Media Contact

Mark Romanowski, Heilind Electronics, 978-988-3307, mromanowski@heilind.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE Heilind Electronics

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.