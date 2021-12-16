WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Molex, has added the manufacturer's 0.50 mm pitch lineup of Premo-Flex shielded flat flexible cable (FFC) jumpers to its ever-increasing FFC and Premo-Flex offering.
Featuring a low profile, ultra-thin aluminum foil shielding, these cable jumpers are ideal for space-constrained applications and are compatible with industry-standard ZIF cable thickness requirements. Premo-Flex FFC jumpers are easy to assemble, even in highly customized hard-to-reach environments. They can also be implemented into existing applications and mate with Molex's Easy-On One-Touch connectors.
Delivering single-step mating, auto-locking ability and an easy-to-use push button for quick and reliable connections, Molex FFC jumpers are well suited for a vast range of applications. Popular markets include automotive, consumer, computer and medical.
For more information about Molex's Premo-Flex One-Touch flat flexible cable jumpers, visit Heilind's website.
