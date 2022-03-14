WILMINGTON, Mass., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Stewart Connector, a Bel group company is now stocking M12 X-Code PCB mount connectors.
The new M12 X-Code line is equipped with robust features ideal for industrial Ethernet connectivity. These connectors feature eight positions for transmission reliability and can easily accommodate up to 10Gbps of data transmission for responsive communication. The unique X-coding within the M12 series prevents mismatching with other M12 coding/key options.
Now available with an added female configuration, the M12 X-Code connectors are IP67-rated -- adding to the reliability of these connectors in industrial environments.
Visit Heilind's website for more information about Stewart Connector's M12 X-Code PCB Mount Connectors.
About Heilind Electronics
Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.
About Bel
Bel designs and manufactures a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits around the world. Bel's product groups include magnetic solutions, power solutions and protection, and connectivity solutions. These items are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries.
Media Contact
Mark Romanowski, Heilind Electronics, 978-988-3307, Mromanowski@heilind.com
SOURCE Heilind Electronics