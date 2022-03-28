This wireless transmission component enables fast Ethernet (100 Mb/s) access to a machine or system
WILMINGTON, Mass., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for WAGO, is now stocking the WAGO Wireless Access Point to enable wireless controlled devices.
With configuration for WLAN, Bluetooth or Bluetooth 4.0 low energy up to 650 feet, this device offers the flexibility of being set to one of three communication profiles: Access Point, Gateway or Client. Additionally, the Wireless Access Point has the ability to connect up to seven smart devices for machines using WAGO's Ethernet controllers and web visualizations for mobile devices HMIs.
WAGO's Wireless Access Point enables fast Ethernet access to remote or non-stationary equipment. The NEMA 4X-rated device is through-panel mounted via a 2-inch knockout and easy to install with simplified mounting and standard electrical connections. Hardwire interface is achieved using either a standard RJ45 Ethernet cable and 24 VDC power or an alternative option using a single cable Power over Ethernet (PoE) connection – thus eliminating the need for M12 waterproof cables.
