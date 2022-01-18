WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for HARTING, is now offering the manufacturer's T1 Single Pair Ethernet connectors and cordset. This series utilizes Power over Data Line (PoDL) technology to bring the communication, voltage and amperage needed to power the device. With a single twisted pair of wires instead of the traditional four or eight wires, the T1 Industrial can accomplish communication across common industrial Ethernet protocols.
This connector reduces the number of connections on the device, eliminating the need for an external power supply. Devices that traditionally communicate over Fieldbus protocols are able to join the same IP-based network as other devices – thereby enabling peer-to-peer communication, open-loop feedback and smart functionality from the main control room to the device.
The T1 Industrial's mating face is designed to IEC 63171-6 (formerly IEC 61076-3-125) standards and meets IEEE 802.3 requirements for Single Pair Ethernet. The connector is ideal for the construction of future-proof and standardized Single Pair Ethernet communication networks with standardized cabling per ISO/IEC 11801 and TIA 42 specifications.
Visit Heilind's website for more information about HARTING's T1 Industrial Single Pair Ethernet SPE Connector.
About Heilind Electronics
Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.
About HARTING
The HARTING Technology Group is a global provider of industrial connection technology for the three lifelines of power, signal and data. The company has 13 production locations as well as business units in 44 countries. In addition, HARTING produces checkout systems for the retail sector; electromechanical actuators for automotive and industrial series production; and hardware and software for customers and applications in the areas of automation technology, robotics and transportation.
Media Contact
Mark Romanowski, Heilind Electronics, 978-988-3307, mromanowski@heilind.com
SOURCE Heilind Electronics