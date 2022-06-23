Engineered for heavy-duty applications, HellermannTyton Ratchet P-clamps creatively solve wire bundling challenges in OEM, automotive, and solar installations
WILMINGTON, Mass., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for HellermannTyton, is now stocking Ratchet P-Clamps -- an innovative, versatile, and durable wire bundling solution that both reduces costs and streamlines workflows for heavy equipment manufacturers without compromising performance.
Ratchet P-Clamps have an adjustable ratchet clamp mechanism and are offered in five sizes with multiple mounting options. These features enable users to reduce parts and inventory costs, ultimately cutting the time required for wire harness, cable installation, and maintenance.
Manufactured from impact-modified, heat- and UV-stabilized PA66, the Ratchet P-Clamp has no coating to wear away over time. Additionally, the product's patented living hinge is extremely robust. The mounting plate style is available in zinc-plated steel for standard applications or stainless steel for extreme corrosion resistance, providing superior protection against corrosion/chemicals, salt spray, extreme temperatures, constant UV light exposure, shock, and vibration.
