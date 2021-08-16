WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized global distributor for Molex, has expanded its selection of electronic component solutions with the company's disposable thin-film battery.
The thin-film batteries are zinc-carbon primary cells (Zn anode/MnO2 cathode) that nominally deliver either 1.5 or 3.0 volts. Typical applications include single-use or disposable sensing and monitoring devices where lightweight, thin form factor and flexibility are desired.
The vertical construction reduces the footprint compared to other printed batteries and leads to lower internal resistance and improved performance. These thin-film batteries can be applied in a curved surface with a bend radius of 25 mm or greater. The 1.5 V and 3 V batteries support design flexibility and reduce the distance between anode and cathode. They operate at a temperature range of minus 35 degrees Celsius to plus 50 degrees Celsius.
This solution is made with non-hazardous materials and is designed for low-power single-use applications such as wearable electronics, biometric monitoring devices, biosensors, smart labels and environmental sensors. Molex thin-film batteries are found in a variety of industries, including medical, industrial, IoT and consumer.
Visit Heilind's website for more information about Molex thin-film batteries.
