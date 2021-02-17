WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Molex, has expanded its portfolio of wireless solutions with off-the-shelf LTE/GPS, 2-in-1 screw-mount external antennas. Integrating LTE and GPS antennas in one housing enables reliable asset tracking and remote monitoring in both commercial and consumer applications.

Supporting 2/3/4G and GPS technologies, the Molex LTE/GPS 2-in-1 external antennas offer superior RF performance of less than 2 VSWR with low noise figure and high gain. Molex cabled external antennas offer best-in-class RF performance in ruggedized thermoplastic enclosures that are resistant to moisture, extreme thermal conditions, shock and vibration.

Learn more about Molex LTE/GPS 2-in-1 screw-mount external antennas at Heilind Electronics.

