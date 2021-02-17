WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Molex, has expanded its portfolio of wireless solutions with off-the-shelf LTE/GPS, 2-in-1 screw-mount external antennas. Integrating LTE and GPS antennas in one housing enables reliable asset tracking and remote monitoring in both commercial and consumer applications.
Supporting 2/3/4G and GPS technologies, the Molex LTE/GPS 2-in-1 external antennas offer superior RF performance of less than 2 VSWR with low noise figure and high gain. Molex cabled external antennas offer best-in-class RF performance in ruggedized thermoplastic enclosures that are resistant to moisture, extreme thermal conditions, shock and vibration.
Learn more about Molex LTE/GPS 2-in-1 screw-mount external antennas at Heilind Electronics.
About Heilind Electronics
Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, antennas, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China. Follow Heilind on Facebook at facebook.com/Heilind and on Twitter at twitter.com/Heilind.
Media Contact
Dan Feeley, Heilind Electronics, 978-988-3307, mromanowski@heilind.com
SOURCE Heilind Electronics