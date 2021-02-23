WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for TE Connectivity (TE), a global leader in connectivity and sensors, expands its WLAN product offering with the addition of TE's new antenna product portfolio for Wi-Fi 6E. These antennas can support triple bands, including 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and the new 6 GHz band.
With the increasing use of connected devices, there has been growing demand on 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi frequency bands, causing congestion. The new 6 GHz band provides additional bandwidth and wider channels commonly needed to make connectivity more reliable. TE's new antennas for Wi-Fi 6E add 1200 MHz of frequency spectrum at the new 6 GHz band, accommodating 14 additional 80 MHz channels or 7 additional 160 MHz channels. This results in greater network flexibility, faster speeds and reduced latency in end devices and applications.
The 6 GHz band also brings a wider range of available channels with an extensive and contiguous clean spectrum for WLAN (Wireless Local Area Network) communication. TE's portfolio offers system design flexibility and quicker time-to-market with multiple product options, including on-board and cabled versions available in PCB and FPC materials. Customers can also customize cable length, connector types and MIMO (Multi-Input Multi-Output) arrays.
These robust antennas are ideal for access points/gateways/routers, building safety and security, smart cities and homes, smart medical and health devices, WLAN and IoT devices, and Wi-Fi hotspots.
Visit Heilind's website for more information about TE Connectivity's Wi-Fi 6/6E Triple Band Antennas.
About Heilind Electronics
Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.
