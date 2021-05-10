WILMINGTON, Mass., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading distributor of electronic components worldwide, has partnered with TEWA, a leading NTC thermistor and temperature probe manufacturer.
The TEWA temperature sensors line will complement Heilind's existing sensor portfolio by adding a wide range of standard and custom temperature sensors based on NTC, PTC, RTD, TC and other sensing elements. These devices can be used for temperature measurement in consumer and industrial applications – specifically those requiring stable working temperatures between minus 80 degrees Celsius and 1000 degrees Celsius.
NTC thermistors have many advantageous features compared to other temperature sensors, including excellent thermal sensitivity, numerous physical and electrical configurations and mechanical and electrical robustness. Therefore, they remain the most versatile sensors for critical temperature sensing and control applications.
The many applications for TEWA's sensors include HVAC products, boilers, refrigeration, automotive, instrumentation, communication and biomedical.
Heilind Electronics will be offering TEWA's complete product portfolio of temperature sensors and thermistors. Visit Heilind's website for more information about TEWA temperature sensor solutions.
About Heilind Electronics
Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China. Follow Heilind on Facebook at facebook.com/Heilind and on Twitter at twitter.com/Heilind.
About TEWA Sensors
TEWA Sensors LLC is a leading NTC thermistor and temperature probe manufacturer located in Lublin, Poland and serving the worldwide market. For more than 40 years, TEWA Sensors LLC has been serving customer needs and supplying temperature sensing solutions to a broad spectrum of user markets.
