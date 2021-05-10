WILMINGTON, Mass., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading distributor of electronic components worldwide, has partnered with TEWA, a leading NTC thermistor and temperature probe manufacturer.

The TEWA temperature sensors line will complement Heilind's existing sensor portfolio by adding a wide range of standard and custom temperature sensors based on NTC, PTC, RTD, TC and other sensing elements. These devices can be used for temperature measurement in consumer and industrial applications – specifically those requiring stable working temperatures between minus 80 degrees Celsius and 1000 degrees Celsius.

NTC thermistors have many advantageous features compared to other temperature sensors, including excellent thermal sensitivity, numerous physical and electrical configurations and mechanical and electrical robustness. Therefore, they remain the most versatile sensors for critical temperature sensing and control applications.

The many applications for TEWA's sensors include HVAC products, boilers, refrigeration, automotive, instrumentation, communication and biomedical.

Heilind Electronics will be offering TEWA's complete product portfolio of temperature sensors and thermistors. Visit Heilind's website for more information about TEWA temperature sensor solutions.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China. Follow Heilind on Facebook at facebook.com/Heilind and on Twitter at twitter.com/Heilind.

About TEWA Sensors

TEWA Sensors LLC is a leading NTC thermistor and temperature probe manufacturer located in Lublin, Poland and serving the worldwide market. For more than 40 years, TEWA Sensors LLC has been serving customer needs and supplying temperature sensing solutions to a broad spectrum of user markets.

Media Contact

Mark Romanowski, Heilind Electronics, 978-988-3307, mromanowski@heilind.com

Twitter, Facebook

 

SOURCE Heilind Electronics

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.