WILMINGTON, Mass., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a premier distributor of electronic components worldwide, has partnered with Trafag, a global leader in the design and manufacture of harsh environment pressure sensors and transmitters, temperature sensors and SF6 gas density sensors.
A key component of the new offering is Trafag's pressure transmitters. These solutions are available in many designs to suit unique pressure and electrical connection requirements, measuring procedures, electrical output signals and certifications (CE, EX, rail and ship). The transmitters are precision-engineered to provide long-term stability, vibration resistance, electromagnetic compatibility, shock resistance and temperature insensitivity.
Also included in Heilind's Trafag offering are pressure switches and pressostats, thermostats and temperature transmitters, and SF6 gas density monitors and sensors. These products are environmentally friendly and ideal for monitoring the pressure and temperature of fuel in large combustion engines.
Trafag's solutions span a variety of industries, including test benching, hydraulics, engine manufacturing, shipbuilding, railway, OEM machinery, water, gas and oil.
Visit Heilind's website for more information about Trafag sensing solutions.
About Heilind Electronics
Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.
About Trafag Sensors and Controls
Trafag Sensors and Controls is one of the world's leading suppliers of high-quality sensors and monitoring devices for pressure, temperature and SF6 gas density. Trafag's solutions are used in shipbuilding, hydraulics, rail, large engines, zones at risk of explosion (EX), water treatment systems, test benches and voltage switchgears. The company has an extensive distribution and service network in over 40 countries worldwide.
Media Contact
Mark Romanowski, Heilind Electronics, 978-988-3307, mromanowski@heilind.com
SOURCE Heilind Electronics