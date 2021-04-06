WILMINGTON, Mass., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a premier distributor of electronic components worldwide, has partnered with Rosenberger North America, a leader in RF and fiber optic connectivity solutions.
The agreement positions Heilind as an authorized global distributor of Rosenberger products. It also authorizes Interstate Connecting Components (ICC), the mil-aero division of Heilind, to distribute the manufacturer's products in the Americas.
Heilind and ICC will offer Rosenberger's full product portfolio, including RF and coaxial connectors, fiber optic connectors, high-voltage power connectors and alternative energy connectors. Customers will also have the option to customize these solutions to their requirements.
"From cellular technology to space flight, Rosenberger provides our customers with the technology they need to build the most demanding applications," said Alan Clapp, Sr. Vice President, Heilind Electronics. "We look forward to expanding our global RF and fiber optic portfolio with some of the best offerings in the industry."
"We are excited to partner with Heilind on a distribution agreement," said Ryan Spencer, CEO at Rosenberger North America. "Their industry-leading technical sales support will complement our product portfolio and expand Rosenberger's sales presence in several growing markets."
Rosenberger's high-tech products are used in a variety of markets, including mobile and telecommunications, industrial measurement technology, automotive electronics, medical and industrial electronics, data technology and aerospace.
About Heilind Electronics
Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.
About Rosenberger
A pioneer in high-frequency and fiber optic technologies, Rosenberger is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-frequency coax connectors. The company offers a variety of standardized and customized connectivity solutions, including differential, precision and magnetic connectors, as well as cable assemblies.
