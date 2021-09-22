WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a premier distributor of electronic components worldwide, has expanded its industrial components portfolio with the addition of Crouzet – a leading manufacturer of mechatronic components. The global distribution agreement includes both Heilind Electronics and Interstate Connecting Components (ICC), the mil-aero division of Heilind.
As authorized distributors, Heilind and ICC now offer Crouzet's full portfolio – including automation and control components, motors and other motion control items, switches, circuit protection products, position sensors and cockpit control components. Manufactured in compliance with industry standards and designed to serve a wide range of commercial and industrial applications, Crouzet products are also used in off-road and autonomous vehicles, nuclear and industrial valves, aircraft, and military ground and support vehicles.
"With its innovative harsh environment offerings, Crouzet is a welcome addition for Heilind," said Alan Clapp, Vice President, Heilind Electronics. "Not only will customers have quick access to out-of-the-box solutions, but they will also be able to order a wide variety of rugged automated systems customized to their exact requirements."
Robert Derringer, Global Channel Director at Crouzet, echoed the sentiment. "Crouzet is excited to be able to offer solutions to an even broader customer base, given Heilind's extensive global reach and reputation for supporting mutual customers with the right inventory and services," said Derringer.
About Heilind Electronics
Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.
About Interstate Connecting Components (ICC)
A division of Heilind Electronics, Interstate Connecting Components (http://www.connecticc.com) is an AS9100D-certified value-added distributor for the entire spectrum of electronic connectors, fiber optic connectors, backshells, tools, identification solutions and connector contacts. ICC specializes in the military-aerospace market and offers value-added assembly on many MIL-SPEC connector lines.
About Crouzet
Crouzet is an independent company manufacturing electromechanical and electronic components for demanding applications in aerospace and transportation, energy, and building and machinery industry. Crouzet provides switches and sensors, electromechanical actuators, electrical protection equipment, cockpit controls, automation controllers and relays, and instrumentation services. Since 1921, Crouzet has had a heritage of close collaboration with customers in the development of products -- from standard components to fully customized solutions.
