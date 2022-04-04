Heilind will be featuring a variety of ruggedized products at the world's largest event for energy professionals
WILMINGTON, Mass., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, announces it will be showcasing some of its key harsh environment products at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) – the world's foremost event for the development of offshore resources. The featured items will include environmental connectors, sensors, identification products and wire management devices from leading manufacturers Crouzet, HARTING, Panduit, Sensata and TE Connectivity.
"Our team is very excited to be exhibiting at OTC after a brief pause due to the pandemic," said Matt Hendershot, Territory Business Manager, Heilind Electronics. "As a global interconnect distributor, we will be showcasing a wide selection of ruggedized products that will help engineers with their offshore needs."
Heilind Electronics serves customers of all sizes, from start-ups to large multinational OEMs. Heilind representatives will be available at booth #3279 for the duration of the show, which will be held from May 2 through May 5 at NRG Park in Houston, Texas.
About Heilind Electronics
Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.
