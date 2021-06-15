CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transcard partnered with Pataskala, OH-based MSR, one of the fastest growing INDYCAR teams, to sponsor Castroneves during the inaugural street racing event in Nashville on August 8th. The sleek and unforgettable livery showcases the Transcard brand for race fans and reinforces Transcard's position as a leading provider of solutions that accelerate payments and business commerce.
Racing fans will have a chance to see the No. 06 Indy Car up close during an event at Miller Park in downtown Chattanooga, July 22nd from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be open to the public and will include food and drinks and an opportunity for fans to have their picture taken with the car.
"We're very excited to partner with MSR to sponsor Helio Castroneves for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix," said Transcard President Chris Fuller. "On the heels of Helio's record-setting fourth win at the Indianapolis 500, excitement is building for this inaugural street racing event. We couldn't be more pleased to have Helio and his No. 06 Honda-powered Dallara serve as ambassadors of our brand."
The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is expected to be one of the largest events on the INDYCAR calendar this year. The new 2.17-mile track features the first-ever motorsports course to cross a major body of water as competitors will race across 556 yards of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge. The event is expected to deliver a wide range of entertainment beyond the street racing, making for a three-day celebration of music, food and fan culture that is unique to Nashville.
"As a Chattanooga-based company, Transcard is thrilled to be showcased on the No. 06 MSR Indy Car of Helio Castroneves during the inaugural street racing event in Nashville," said Transcard CEO Greg Bloh. "Our customers and partners know that Transcard makes payments go faster, and we couldn't think of a better way to demonstrate that then by sponsoring one of the greatest INDYCAR drivers."
Click here to see images of the No. 06 Indy Car of Helio Castroneves for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.
About Transcard
Transcard makes frictionless payments a reality with comprehensive global payment solutions designed for banks, FinTechs, and businesses of any size and in any industry. Transcard delivers solutions for business-to-business (B2B) payments, consumer-to-business (C2B) payments, business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) payments, account-to-account automation, and Banking as a Service (BaaS). Our solutions combine unmatched multi-rail capabilities, embedded workflows, best-in-class integration, effortless reconciliation, and bank-grade security. These are some of the reasons that 550 businesses and more than 200 banks trust Transcard with their payments.
Learn more at http://www.transcard.com.
