PALO ALTO, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Helios Data, Inc. Helps Axiata Group Company Share
and Monetize Personal Data via Digital Advertising
Compliant data sharing innovator launches its Secure Data Sharing product, part of its Personal Data Privacy Posture Management Platform solution for Enterprises.
Global privacy mandates like GDPR, CCPA and others have had a chilling effect on personal data sharing for data-rich companies with the desire to drive insights and commercial value from their data with third-party analytics partners. Helios Data, the leader in compliant data sharing software solutions for data-rich companies, today announced the launch of its Secure Data Sharing software product line and its production deployment with the market leading telecommunications provider, XL Axiata, part of the Axiata Group.
Axiata Group, based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is the leading telecommunications provider in the region where it operates in eleven ASEAN and South Asian countries, with over 150M subscribers, and more than US$ 6 billion in revenues. Based in Jakarta, Indonesia, XL Axiata is the largest operating unit of Axiata Group, with over 57M subscribers.
In the first half of 2020, impending changes to Indonesian Personal Privacy Rules presented a big issue for XL Axiata which had always taken a forward-looking approach to protecting the data privacy of its subscribers. For some time, they had processed personal subscriber data with a trusted third-party analytics partner to analyze the data in preparation for marketing campaigns and other digital transformation activities. The changes to Indonesian Governance Regulations are expected to strictly control on how Business Entities disclosing subscriber data with new privacy precautions being taken. The company's objective was to continue to utilize the data in a secure fashion to drive data-centric digital transformation, while maintaining rigorous compliance to expected legal and regulatory data privacy requirements.
XL Axiata sought a privacy solution that delivered total data security and meeting multiple requirements. Fei Zou, CEO of Helios Data said, "Secure Data Sharing, part of our Personal Data Privacy Posture Management Platform, is built around our patented Constrained Protection Domain™ (CPD), based on network security and confidential computing technologies that enable XL Axiata to securely share their subscriber data with their third-party analytics partner. The partner could do "no more than what was agreed to" with the data and they also needed to be able to protect the partner's IP in their marketing algorithm. And without exception, they needed to prevent any leakage, replication and repurposing of subscriber data. Secure Data Sharing, based on the CPD, delivered on all of these requirements for XL Axiata."
Yessie Yosetya, Director & Chief Information – Digital Officer (CIDO) for XL Axiata , said, "We knew that the requirements we have for Helios Data are very challenging. Our customers have great trust in us to maintain their data privacy. We had evaluated other options but no one was able to provide us with the total privacy solution that we needed to also allow us to continue to share and process our subscriber data to help us add, enhance, and market new services for customer satisfaction and growth. Secure Data Sharing has been easy to deploy and operate, and Helios Data provides excellent services during the implementation. We have also recommended it within the larger set of Axiata Group operating companies."
Helios Data has assembled a team of seasoned technology leaders, advisors, and influencers from a wide range of industries and disciplines, with a vision and commitment to delivering innovative, scalable and easy-to-use solutions that enable the secure, ethical use of personal data for collaboration, innovation, and in driving new commercial opportunities.
