MIDDLETOWN, Del., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new AI-aided workflow makes it easy for content writers to create well researched and highly optimized press releases. The machine learning technology of the proprietary software does all the work, making this process user-friendly for everyone. There's no need to be an expert or spend hours researching on how best to write your press release effectively – Outranking does the heavy lifting with its unique https://www.outranking.io/AI software algorithm automatically.
"When we set out to build Outranking, we had one goal in mind – make it easy to create and optimize content for the web," shared Pankil Shah, CEO & Founder of Outranking. "Well, we've done that, and more. In fact, this press release was created using the new workflow."
With the release of the new version, Outranking has added many capabilities to assist writers in creating almost any kind of web documents that are https://www.outranking.io/optimized for search engines and for the readers in a fraction of the time. To learn more about how the AI-aided press release workflow works, or to start a 15-day free trial of the Outranking platform, visit outranking.io today.
