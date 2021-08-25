NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Louisiana based Mariposa Technology is proud to announce an exclusive technology services agreement with Texas A&M AgriLife to further the development of a powerful, one-of-a-kind digital farming tool now being used in the legal hemp industry. Hemp farmers face a unique challenge in meeting the legal threshold of 0.3% total THC content within their plants, or face the complete destruction of crops under federal and state regulations.
Professor Dmitry Kurouski of Texas A&M AgriLife Research, and head of Kurowski Laboratory, has successfully used a handheld Raman spectrometer to study various analytes in a wide range of agricultural crops. Mariposa Technology has partnered with Kurowski Laboratory and Texas A&M AgriLife to further the development of this technology, specifically for use by the hemp industry.
"Partnering with a private company sponsor like Mariposa Technology will help my lab further develop our research on important, scientific developments that directly affect the betterment of agriculture in the U.S.," said Professor Kurouski.
"Mariposa Technology is proud to partner and collaborates with Texas A&M and Professor Kurouski to help farmers reach their goal of growing profitable, legal hemp crops," stated Mariposa Technology co-founder John K. Roberts, III.
"We are developing a revolutionary protocol for rapid, in-field testing of live hemp plants, bringing farmers the power of self-testing at a fraction of the cost of traditional lab testing with accurate and immediate results while also guaranteeing their digital farming experience delivers optimal returns," added Mariposa Technology's Chief Operating Officer Michael J. Dalle Molle.
With an estimated global hemp market of $36 billion by 2026 the U.S. hemp industry has attracted thousands of new investors and farmers over the past three years. Without consistently producing approved crops and an in-field means of measuring THC levels, yields and profits are uncertain. The violation of the 0.3% maximum THC standard is a requirement on both the state and federal level (Louisiana House Bill No. 640, Act No. 336).
In 2019 and 2020, multiple states reported between 10% - 25% of the hemp crops regulated and sampled as failing to pass the 0.3% THC standard. (London Gibson, Indianapolis Star - Sulphur Times-Democrat - Donelle Eller, Des Moines Register). The destroyed crops are estimated to have cost farmers tens of millions of dollars in lost earnings.
With better tools to meet this immense challenge, hemp farming will bring what many consider to be the most useful, dynamic, and environmentally-friendly crop in the history of agriculture back to its full potential in the U.S. (Pal, L., and Lucia, L. A. (2019). "Renaissance of industrial hemp: A miracle crop for a multitude of products,") Mariposa Technology owners believe this groundbreaking, in-field testing protocol will revolutionize the hemp industry at large.
While this digital farming tool has exceeded all initial expectations during the first two years of research, additional beta testing is necessary to fully develop a commercial product. For 2021, Mariposa Technology is offering free participation in their study trials to willing farmers and growers.
"We highly encourage hemp farmers, as well as indoor growers, to participate in this research trial. We have a limited number of participant slots, and fast-approaching time restrictions, so acting quickly is highly recommended to those who are interested in our groundbreaking technology," stated Mariposa Technology COO, Michael J. Dalle Molle. U.S. farmers and interested parties should contact mike@mariposatechnology.com to learn more about revolutionary testing technology and apply to participate for this research trial.
Mariposa Technology, Inc. is Louisiana-based company located in the greater New Orleans area led by COO, Michael J. Dalle Molle, along with co-founders Mickal P. Adler and John K. Roberts, III.
https://mariposatechnology.com
