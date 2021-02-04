OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heniff Transportation Systems LLC, Heniff Holdco LLC, headquartered in Oak Brook IL, has acquired Premier Bulk Systems Ltd (PBS) – Gormley, ON Canada effective February 1st 2021. Premier will continue to be operated separately as a Canadian entity and led by its founder Kevin Berry.
"This transaction enhances our customers' ability to leverage the resources and services of both organizations across the entire North American liquid chemical supply chain," said Kevin Berry, President of Premier Bulk Systems Ltd. "In addition to seamless access to a broad range of complimentary services such as ISO/Depot services and third party logistics services, our customers will benefit from Heniff's integrated operating network that includes over 100 terminal and tank wash facilities across the U.S."
"Kevin, his wife Christine and the employees of Premier have done an outstanding job of building a company culture around superior safety and service performance, both cornerstones to what we believe in," said Bob Heniff CEO Heniff. "Kevin and I started as competitors and then we began working together on ways to serve our customers better. Today, we come together as true partners."
Adding in cross border Canadian operations with Premier gives Heniff an integrated network of over 100 terminals and tank washes, over 30 rail transload sites, over 50 maintenance locations, 15 depot (ISO) for import/export and food grade operations (through Carry Transit). This creates a bulk logistics network in North America that is second to none in being able to provide service solutions and asset-based capacity to its customers and drivers.
Founded in 2001 by Kevin & Christine Berry, Premier Bulk Systems operates 70 trucks & 120 tank trailers and a state-of-the-art terminal & maintenance facility in Gormley, ON.
Based in Oak Brook IL, Heniff operates one the largest asset based liquid bulk networks in North America with over 1800 drivers and 5000 trailers supporting customers in both the liquid chemical, and food grade, markets through its wholly owned subsidiary Carry Transit.
