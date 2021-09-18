MIAMI, Sept. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Henson Group announced today it has received the Ingram Micro Cloud Partner Award for 2021.
The annual awards celebrate the success of top partners in delivering powerful solutions to drive digital transformation and recognize those with high levels of innovation, advocacy, performance and sales success.
The award recognizes MVP partners for Security, Communications & Collaboration, IaaS, Backup and Disaster Recovery, and Business Applications solutions who leveraged Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace to create solutions with significant impact, and thus saw outstanding success in 2020.
"Digital transformation is not slowing, and neither is the hard work of our elite partners," said Victor Baez, senior vice president, global cloud at Ingram Micro Cloud. "We are proud to recognize this distinguished group of channel partners who continue to deliver best-in-class programs that are typified by superior tech talent, an array of expertise, and excellent thought leadership."
Henson Group continues to lead the field by working closely with customers to identify valuable solutions and help them achieve competitive advantages. Further, by working with Ingram Micro Cloud, Henson Group is able to maintain a strong expertise of the Ingram Micro Cloud marketplace to provide innovative services and unparalleled value to their customers at a time when it is needed most.
"Today, we are thrilled to announce that we won the Azure Partner of the Year award from Ingram Micro," said Greg Henson, CEO at Henson Group. "We are selected for this award because we provide the best Azure services worldwide. Thank you to all our employees for making this possible and achieving this status among the thousands of Azure partners globally."
About Henson Group
We lead our customers through their digital transformation with such an impact - they can't imagine going back to the old way. As and certified Microsoft Gold Partner and Azure Expert MSP, we have the proven experience and global coverage to work with the largest companies in all major languages. Customers choose us because our Microsoft Expert status means less risk for customers. There are fewer than 100 Expert certified Microsoft partners globally, so you are safe in choosing Henson Group for your next project. Our Expert status demonstrates that we have IP and a proprietary project management process that delivers for customers. We also have the best pricing and offer more value by providing Microsoft Premier support, continuous security/cost reviews, and advisory services at no additional cost. Lastly, when it comes to social responsibility, we have one of the most diverse executive teams, compensate all employees equitably, are a registered WMBE, and are the only carbon-neutral Microsoft Expert partner.
