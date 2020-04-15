BOSTON, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Her Campus, the number one media brand for college women with over 400 chapters, announces "I'm Still Graduating" a live, virtual, mega graduation ceremony for the nation's Class of 2020 graduating seniors, taking place on Friday, May 15 at 12pm ET for free on ImStillGraduating.com, sponsored by Procter & Gamble's Aussie Hair Care brand. Commencement speakers to be announced, will be made up of noted politicians, CEOs, athletes, authors and celebrities who will share their words of hope, promise, and encouragement for the Class of 2020. The day will be punctuated with musical performances from stars and students alike, along with special giveaways, shout-outs, toasts and more.
In conjunction with #ImStillGraduating, Aussie Hair Care is partnering with Her Campus to launch a new business plan competition, 'Roo Crew Business Plan Competition,' to award grants to '20 in 2020' innovative Gen Z women to support their personal start-ups and passion projects. This comes in addition to elevating Gen Z women entrepreneurs to create their own success in a job market that's been largely compromised, similar to how the Her Campus founders formed their company in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, college students across the country have been impacted in major ways, as they have been required to leave their campuses with only days' notice, complete the remainder of their semesters remotely, and will have to endure the hardship of finding employment in an uncertain job market. On top of that, they are facing the prospect of a graduation with no ceremony and no celebration. On May 15, Her Campus invites graduates, parents, friends, relatives, and everyone who wants to rally behind this resilient class, to take part in a momentous, inspiring day of celebration.
"Our mission has always been to support and serve college students, and now, more than ever, we recognize a need for togetherness, community, and celebration around this pivotal milestone in students' lives," said Stephanie Kaplan Lewis, co-founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Her Campus Media.
"In addition to the virtual graduation ceremony, we're excited to fuel innovation with '20 in 2020' Fellows emerging from our business plan competition to help them launch their own businesses. Having started Her Campus as students ourselves, we understand better than anyone the huge impact that early support from an industry leader can mean for your business," said Windsor Hanger Western, co-founder, President & Publisher of Her Campus Media.
On ImStillGraduating.com, graduating students are encouraged to create their own virtual graduation page, allowing students to share their accolades, interests and college memories with their friends, family and loved ones to virtually engage, reminisce and socialize with the Class of 2020 community across the country.
"We are excited to partner with Her Campus to lift up and inspire the graduating Class of 2020. This answers a true need for students who have worked hard and deserve a true celebration of their efforts," said Jen Thompson, Brand Director, Aussie Hair Care North America. "We are also thrilled to offer '20 in 2020' Aussie Roo Crew business competition grants to provide an important opportunity for our Gen Z community to start their own businesses. We greatly admire the creative spark that this community brings, and we are proud to invest in these young entrepreneurs as the next generation."
Her Campus is dedicated to acknowledging the hard work and effort the graduating class of 2020 has put forth. In that vein, they have launched two student commencement applications for students to apply to either speak or perform in the event. Her Campus will select winners in both categories to address the nationwide class. Applications for student speakers and performers are due April 23 and below, are both applications:
To learn more, please visit ImStillGraduating.com and be sure to tune in on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 12pm ET on ImStillGraduating.com and share on social with #ImStillGraduating.
About Her Campus Media
Her Campus Media is the #1 media portfolio for college and GenZennial women and 360-degree college marketing agency, reaching over 35 million users monthly across its family of brands Her Campus, Spoon University, College Fashionista, and InfluenceHer Collective. Leveraging its digital, social, experiential, influencer and on-campus reach, Her Campus Media provides award-winning integrated marketing programs for leading brands. Her Campus has been featured in The New York Times, Forbes, PR Week, CNN Money, & more, and has been named to Entrepreneur magazine's Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America, Forbes 100 Best Websites for Women and 10 Best Websites for Millennial Women among other accolades.
About Aussie Hair
Aussie Hair strives to bring the fun into haircare with a diverse line-up of products. Aussie Hair has a variety of shampoos, conditioners, and styling products for all hair types to help you look and feel your best every day. . All Aussie products are PETA certified cruelty-free. Aussie believes everyone is a creator and inspires you to live creatively and use hair as a playful canvas for expressing yourself and showing off your confidence to the world.
Aussie was established in 1979. To learn more about Aussie Hair visit www.aussie.com, or follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/Aussie, Twitter: twitter.com/AussieHair and Instagram: @AussieHairUSA.
Press Contact:
Sunshine Sachs
Jamie Warner/Kevin Sweeney
212.691.2800
hercampus@sunshinesachs.com