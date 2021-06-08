Guitarist/Musician/Songwriter Jason Hook hosts an online auction to help benefit Roadie Relief Fund by auctioning off his up-close and personal motorcycles, guitars and signed memorabilia from Five Finger Death Punch. The Julien's Auction featuring Jason Hook starts Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. PDT. Partial proceeds go to the Roadie Relief Fund (www.roadierelief.org) to help roadies and crew members who have been out of work this past year due to the pandemic. Check out the auction items at www.hooksauction.com.