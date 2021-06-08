Guitarist/Musician/Songwriter Jason Hook hosts an online auction to help benefit Roadie Relief Fund by auctioning off his up-close and personal motorcycles, guitars and signed memorabilia from Five Finger Death Punch. The Julien's Auction featuring Jason Hook starts Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. PDT. Partial proceeds go to the Roadie Relief Fund (www.roadierelief.org) to help roadies and crew members who have been out of work this past year due to the pandemic. Check out the auction items at www.hooksauction.com.

 By Jason Hook

LAS VEGAS, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guitarist/musician/songwriter Jason Hook is giving back to the crews and roadies that have been a part of his musical career, concert production and guitar industry for decades. With live music and concerts gone during the pandemic, 100,000+ roadies have been out of work. Musicians are coming together to help their fellow industry mates.

Beginning June 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. PDT – visit Julien's Auction at www.hooksauction.com - a limited-time, special edition Jason Hook memorabilia auction will launch, allowing fans and friends worldwide the opportunity to purchase exclusive Jason Hook memorabilia (partial proceeds will benefit www.roadierelief.org). Some of the items include:

Jason Hook Custom Harley-Davidson FXSTB Softail Night Train Motorcycle

Jason Hook Kawasaki KX250F Motocross Motorcycle and Signed Helmet

Jason Hook "Got Your Six" airbrushed Gibson Explorer used on the Five Finger Death Punch "Got Your Six" world tour (includes large, signed photograph)

Jason Hook Stage-Played custom white and olive Gibson M4-Sherman Electric Guitar

"I was asked to help support www.roadierelief.org with an online auction and I jumped at the opportunity to help our roadie and crew member community get back on their feet. Live music is starting up again, but we can't forget the last 15 months where these critical members of our music community were unable to work," said Jason Hook. "We need to get together and support our industry," he said.

For more information, visit:

Jason Hook's Auction Page/Julien's Auction – www.hooksauction.com 

Roadie Relief: www.roadierelief.org

Jason Hook: www.hooksguitar.com

