MADISON, Wis., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you have an existing EDI environment at your company, Highview would like to help by offering VistaChain FREE OF CHARGE through May 31, 2020.
"When I founded Highview two years ago the one thing I refused to change from how I'd run my previous company was my commitment to serving customers first. I wanted to help them run their businesses better, under all circumstances, by delivering easy, affordable innovation," says Mike Kersels, founder and CEO of Highview.
The VistaChain solution does just this by blockchain-enabling existing EDI transactions with any trading partners for quickly resolving order/invoice disputes and adding track/traceability to existing transactions. Doing so allows better decisions to be made faster and more accurately, whether working from home or the office. Never has this been a more relevant hurdle than now, as businesses large and small navigate how to quickly move operations remotely without losing data security and causing unnecessary disruption.
"Through instant access to a centralized ledger that shows a single source of truth for EDI data, VistaChain can minimize dispute resolution time and make all EDI data transparent. The ability to conduct business is being tested like never before, and Highview wants to do our part to keep things going," says Kersels.
If you've ever wondered what Blockchain could do for your business, now is the perfect time to incorporate this rapidly growing technology into your long- and short-term strategy. The Highview team is happy to work with you to optimize your business for no cost.
About Highview
Highview offers the World's first Blockchain powered B2B solution that fully manages critical business data. What started as the first certified SAP EDI solution for S/4HANA Multitenant has expanded through co-innovation with SAP to vastly improve customer experience. Highview is recognized by SAP and leading system integrators as the subject matter expert and recommended choice for customers requiring innovative B2B solutions. For more information on Highview visit www.hellohighview.com.
Press Contact: Kathryn Kersels
Tel: (608) 770-6263– kkersels@hellohighview.com
Investor Relations Contact: Michael Kersels
Tel: (713) 231-8987– mkersels@hellohighview.com