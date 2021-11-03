BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code/low-code/no-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced Heritage Life Insurance has successfully deployed Creatio in partnership with Tata Consultancy Services. Heritage opted for Creatio's innovative one platform that combines no-code capabilities, BPM engine, and world-class out-of-the-box apps for sales, marketing, and service to replace their cumbersome legacy system and thus improve the customer service in their rapidly growing organization.
Heritage is a company with more than 60 years of experience in providing customers with the best-in-class insurance services. The company's exceptional team brings a wealth of knowledge to the reinsurance of annuities and life products. Heritage wanted to implement low-code/no-code tools to ensure that CSRs respond to the present needs and demands of the policyholders. Among their key requirements for the system were capabilities to create a complete IT landscape for managing acquired lines of business, full compliance with security standards for insurance business and customer-specific processes, no-code/low-code tools for in-depth customization and automation of industry-specific workflows, and software intuitiveness for easy adoption.
Heritage Life Insurance needed to step up its customer relationship management and business process automation after acquiring two lines of insurance business with all related customer data. This move has driven their transformation program with the help of Creatio's easy-to-use intuitive no-code platform.
"Creatio's no-code platform enables digital and IT leaders to quickly and easily automate workflows and streamline operations. We are happy to partner with Tata Consultancy Services and Heritage Life. It is inspiring to see how our offering is helping the insurance leader accelerate growth," said Andy Zambito, Chief Sales Officer, Americas, Creatio.
Creatio provided Heritage Life Insurance with a single platform for contact center, workflow management, document management and customer communications, while migrating the 20 years of live and archive data related to policies, cases, and customers. The new system will allow every Heritage customer to receive top-notch after-sales support for policy revisions and simplify the work with applications and policies for the company's employees.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM.The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent products accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide.
For more information, please visit http://www.creatio.com
About Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.
A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 488,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22.2 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit http://www.tcs.com and follow TCS news at @TCS_News.
About Heritage Life Insurance
Heritage Life Insurance was founded in 1957 as a life and disability company, and has been building strong relationships with international money center banks, credit facilities, large financial firms and industry service providers ever since. Heritage is also a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, which is part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System created by Congress in 1932. As of 12/31/20, Heritage had total assets of approximately $7.3 billion and total adjusted capital in excess of $1 billion, ranking it among the top 100 U.S. life insurance companies. For more information about Heritage Life Insurance, please visit https://www.heritageli.com/.
