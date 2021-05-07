SYDNEY, Australia, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heropa, a Virtual IT labs platform, today announced it has achieved Microsoft IP Azure Co-sell Ready ("co-sell") status. Heropa helps enterprises sell software and deliver software training to customers via virtual labs.
The Microsoft co-sell program is a top-tier Microsoft partner program, and enables Heropa to work together with Microsoft's sales organization to rapidly grow the sale and usage of Heropa on Microsoft Azure. The co-sell program has generated more than $9.5 billion in contracted partner revenue and over 36,000 IP co-sell wins since its launch in 2017.
Achieving Microsoft Co-sell Ready status is a key milestone in Microsoft's ongoing support of Heropa as a participant within in its Microsoft ScaleUp Program, which offers access to sales, marketing and technical support for growth stage technology companies.
Heropa is the pre-eminent Virtual IT labs platform for businesses that want to sell or train their software via labs and consolidate their solutions around Microsoft. Heropa leverages many of Microsoft Azure's custom capabilities including nested virtualization capability to provide access to hands-on labs on demand. By allowing users to directly access labs with Hyper V, they can easily create labs and build courses that require installation of bare metal virtual machines.
About Heropa
Heropa's mission is to simplify the delivery of complex software environments so hands-on learning can happen. We use groundbreaking technology to provide virtual IT labs to enterprise software companies and training organisations to drive better ROI on training budgets and sales enablement.
Our clients run virtual labs on Heropa's high performance infrastructure across 20 locations globally to hold virtual instructor-led classrooms and events; deliver hands-on, self-paced software training; and showcase complex software in sales demos and POCs.
