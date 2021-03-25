SYDNEY, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heropa has been named as a High Performer in Virtual IT Labs by G2.com, Inc., the world's leading software review website, and has topped the rankings across a number of key categories.
When compared with 8 other Virtual IT Lab providers in the G2 Spring 2021 Report, Heropa's rankings clearly demonstrated their end-to-end capability, with them gaining the following awards:
- Most Implementable
- Highest User Adoption
- Best Support
"We are thrilled with our results in G2's Spring 2021 report for Virtual IT Labs," said Jason Kinsella, CEO of Heropa. "Thanks to our customers for providing such detailed reviews, with 100% of reviewers rating us 4 or 5 stars. Our 'Most Implementable' and 'Best Support' awards demonstrated our commitment to create industry leading onboarding and support processes respectively.
"To receive a 97% user adoption score, well above the industry average of 67%, also demonstrated our efforts to create a seamless user experience have been worthwhile. Your reviews have also given us insight into the areas you'd like us to improve."
Report highlights for Heropa include:
- High user satisfaction score, with an NPS of 93
- 100% of reviewers said the product was going in the right direction
- 100% Quality of Support score
- 97% user adoption score, far exceeding the industry average of 67%.
According to Tom Pringle, Vice President, Market Research at G2: "It is the authentic voice of the customer that powers our reports at G2 – ranking B2B software founded on users' experience in buying, implementing and using it. We are delighted to highlight the tangible achievements of software solutions ranked on our site as they showcase the voice of the user while delivering valuable, actionable insights to other potential buyers and users."
"Some of the quickest support I have seen and such a wonderful tool for live & interactive events," says Sean, a Heropa customer.
To read more reviews of Heropa's Virtual IT Labs visit https://www.g2.com/products/heropa/
