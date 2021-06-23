SYDNEY, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heropa, a leading Virtual IT Labs platform for software sales and training, has again been named a High Performer in G2's Summer 2021 Grid Report for Virtual IT Labs, building on their results from last quarter.
Based on customer reviews on G2.com, Inc., the world's leading software review website, Heropa won seven awards when compared with other Virtual IT Labs providers in the report, with 94% of respondents rating Heropa with five stars.
Notably this quarter Heropa topped the Results Index, ranking as the #1 Virtual IT Labs company when it comes to Results and ROI, with their customers achieving ROI over 3x faster than the category average.
Heropa also ranked #1 for Implementation, reflecting customer satisfaction in the set-up process and due to the short time to go live with their platform.
"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."
The recognition is the latest industry validation for Heropa as a leading Virtual IT labs platform. Reviewers praise Heropa for its ability to enable hands-on experiences across the customer lifecycle, including:
- "Such a wonderful tool for live & interactive events. To allow our prospects to login to a fully featured environment from anywhere without any technical skills or install all from just their browser is just wonderful!" - Senior Customer Success Manager
- "Heropa is the perfect platform for designing, building and demonstrating solutions that solve complex problems." - Cybersecurity Systems Engineer
- "Best platform for hands-on training. Our training environments are relatively complex with multiple servers, networks and routing. Heropa handles their provisioning in a matter of minutes." - Administrator in Computer & Network Security
For more information on how software companies and training organizations achieve marketing, sales and training ROI, faster, with Heropa, visit http://www.heropa.com, or contact us for a demo.
About Heropa
Heropa's mission is to simplify the delivery of complex software environments so hands-on learning can happen. Our clients run virtual labs on Heropa's high performance infrastructure across 20 locations globally to hold virtual instructor-led classrooms and events; deliver hands-on, self-paced software training; and showcase complex software in sales demos and POCs.
