DENVER, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HeroX, the crowdsourcing and collaboration platform developed by the founders of XPRIZE, and BurstIQ, the leading provider of blockchain-based secure data solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced their partnership to combine data-driven collective intelligence and crowdsourced innovation, enabling the open-and-secure platform for collaborative research and innovation.
HeroX's crowdsourcing tools will be available to users of BurstIQ's collaborative research platform, Research Foundry, where researchers and innovators can securely access 100+ health-related datasets, application development tools, and COVID-19-related innovation challenges.
Innovators participating in challenges on HeroX's platform including COVID-19 Central, will be able to leverage data and application development resources through Research Foundry to expedite discovery and development. An expanded set of services will be rolled out to all users in the next phase.
"In order to exponentially accelerate the pace of research and innovation, collaborators have to be able to do two things," said Frank Ricotta, CEO of BurstIQ. "First, they need to have a way to securely share ideas and data without risking their ownership of those ideas. Second, they need a structured process for managing those collaborations to capture and codify the value created."
"This partnership addresses both and allows HeroX and BurstIQ to expand our collective market reach," said Ricotta. "The result is a collaborative research and innovation network that engages millions of minds."
Both companies are known for supporting highly engaged communities of researchers and innovators across the globe.
"HeroX believes in the power of human ingenuity, and by working together, there is literally no problem we cannot overcome," said Christian Cotichini, CEO of HeroX. "Integrating with BurstIQ brings safe and secure access to key health data to the near-limitless problem-solving power of the global crowd."
"The COVID-19 Central resource hub, an ever-growing ecosystem of more than 50 organizations, is just one example of an initiative that will benefit from this partnership," said Cotichini. "This powerful combination will speed up the global response to the pandemic."
This partnership will foster collaboration between the HeroX and BurstIQ global communities, providing the tools and cross-promotional activities to foster connections, knowledge sharing, and discovery.
About HeroX
HeroX is a social network for crowdsourcing innovation and human ingenuity, co-founded in 2013 by serial entrepreneur, Christian Cotichini and XPRIZE Founder and Futurist, Peter Diamandis. HeroX offers a turnkey, easy-to-use platform that supports anyone, anywhere, to solve everyday business and world challenges using the power of the crowd.
Explore the latest challenges at www.herox.com
About BurstIQ™
BurstIQ is the leading provider of blockchain-enabled data solutions for the healthcare industry. The company's private, permissioned data network combines blockchain, Big Data, machine intelligence, and granular data ownership and consent to build multi-dimensional profiles of people, places, and things and empower the connections between them. The result is a global, secure data network that allows enterprises, entrepreneurs and governments to collaborate, share, discover, and build the impossible.
For more information visit: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn
