MILWAUKEE, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the 2022 AAEA Annual Meeting session "Heterogeneous Impacts of Rural Broadband and Broadband Programs" authors discuss expanding access to reliable and affordable high-speed broadband is a high priority for policy makers. Yet evidence is limited on the impacts of broadband programs and broadband speeds on different populations and types of businesses. Two of the papers in this session estimate impacts of the largest broadband program implemented by USDA to date – the Broadband Initiatives Program (BIP). One paper investigates impacts of BIP on households' adoption of broadband and individuals' use of telework, employment, and wages by race and ethnicity using BIP data and American Community Survey microdata. A second paper investigates impacts of BIP on growth and survival of minority-owned and women-owned businesses using BIP and National Establishment Time Series data. The third paper investigates impacts of broadband speeds on business growth and survival and the heterogeneity of impacts, also using business establishment-level data.
Presentations in this session:
- Impacts of the BIP on Broadband Adoption, Employment, Telework, and Wages by Race and Ethnicity
Presented by: John L. Pender
- Impacts of the Broadband Initiatives Program on Minority-Owned and Women-Owned Businesses
Presented by: Kelsey L. Conley
- Does Faster Broadband Mean Faster Growth for Rural Businesses?
Presented by: Christina Biedny
This session will take place on August 1, 2022 at 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm Pacific in the room Elite 2 at the Marriott Anaheim and virtual.
