NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Third quarter 2021

  • Net sales increased by 15 per cent to 1,077.2 MEUR (939.9). Using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure (organic growth), net sales increased by 10 per cent
  • Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1) increased by 19 per cent to 296.8 MEUR (250.1
  • Earnings before taxes, excluding adjustments, amounted to 290.5 MEUR (242.2)
  • Net earnings, excluding adjustments, amounted to 238.3 MEUR (198.6)
  • Earnings per share, excluding adjustments, amounted to 0.09 EUR (0.08)
  • Operating cash flow decreased to 179.6 MEUR (191.2)

For further information, please contact:

Maria Luthström, Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 27, ir@hexagon.com

This is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 28 October 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon/r/hexagon-interim-report-1-january---30-september-2021,c3441913

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hexagon-interim-report-1-january---30-september-2021-301410679.html

SOURCE Hexagon

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.