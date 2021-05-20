CALGARY, Alberta, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hexagon | NovAtel today introduces the PIM222A, part of a new family of automotive GNSS positioning products for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomy. The PIM222A harnesses NovAtel's decades of experience delivering precise positioning in the most demanding applications for mass deployment in ADAS applications and autonomous vehicles.
Built with automotive-qualified hardware in a package that is easy to integrate, the PIM222A leverages SPAN technology from NovAtel to provide accurate position data in urban environments that challenge GNSS availability. Deeply-coupled GNSS receivers and inertial measurement units (IMUs) ensure continuous availability of position, velocity and attitude, even when satellite signals are briefly blocked.
"I'm excited to introduce the PIM222A, truly the best of both worlds for high-performance GNSS and automotive standards. It helps our customers jump-start their development activity for high-precision GNSS, fully supporting performance for all levels of autonomy, ADAS and positioning needs," said Gordon Heidinger, Segment Manager for Automotive and Safety Critical Systems.
The PIM222A, which was created in collaboration with STMicroelectronics, is a lightweight, power-efficient, solder-down module that maximizes flexibility for integration. The receiver design can be applied to low-, medium- and high-production volumes while retaining a rich array of features, including options such as multi-frequency, multi-constellation, RTK and dual-antenna precision.
The degree of slow-speed and initialization performance is maximized with the dual antenna feature, enabling the best possible positioning performance in all ADAS and autonomous driving situations.
Development kits for the PIM222A are available now for integrators in need of a positioning essentials solution for low- to high-quantity applications.
To learn more about PIM222A, please visit NovAtel.com.
Download the PIM222A Media Assets here.
Media Contact
Holly Tatum, Hexagon | NovAtel, 309-291-0966, holly.tatum@hexagon.com
SOURCE Hexagon | NovAtel