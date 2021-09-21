CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hexagon | NovAtel is proud to announce that Fendt machines in North America, Europe and the Middle East equipped with Fendt GuideTM guidance systems powered by Fuse Smart Farming now come with NovAtel's SMART7 GNSS receiver as the default configuration choice. Precision guidance systems are integral to advancing precision agriculture globally and the SMART7 from NovAtel is future-ready and offers the performance and reliability that farmers require.
High-quality, on-time delivery and exceptional support are the defining factors of a reliable component supplier. NovAtel is proud of its performance in these areas with industry-leading quality and a robust support network for its OEM partners. "We have been working with NovAtel for years, and their support and willingness to adapt to meet our needs makes them the key GNSS receiver supplier for our Fendt Guide guidance system," said Dr. Bernhard Schmitz, Director, FendtONE Market Readiness and Agronomy EME. "They are easy to work with and have high-quality products that integrate seamlessly into our machines."
The SMART7 combines the most powerful GNSS receiver available today with a precision antenna in a durable, all-in-one enclosure specifically designed to stand up to the vibration, weather and temperature demands of harsh agricultural environments. Delivering exceptional positioning, the SMART7 is optimized to succeed in demanding agriculture and off-road applications.
The SMART7 uses multi L-Band tracking to access TerraStar Correction Services globally – bringing repeatable centimetre-level accuracy to any application, anywhere in the world. Access to multi-frequency GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo and QZSS signals provides better satellite availability, fuelling the positioning solution - even in challenging environments. Resiliency to radio frequency interference is engrained in NovAtel's hardware designs and the Interference Toolkit firmware suite provides detection and additional protection from any potential intentional or unintentional interference.
Powered by industry-leading NovAtel GNSS+INS technology, the SMART7 uses an optional integrated Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) to provide continuous 3D positioning, velocity and roll/pitch/azimuth for deeper integration with vehicle guidance and steering systems. Additional optional features on the SMART7 include Wi-Fi and Ethernet for remote connectivity and monitoring.
"We are dedicated to providing high-quality, industry-leading positioning and autonomy solutions to agriculture industry OEMs and integrators," said Eric Wuestefeld, Executive Vice President, Agriculture at Hexagon | NovAtel. "This means being THE partner of choice for precision guidance solutions and helping our customers meet their challenges and goals head-on."
For more information on the SMART7 or other agriculture-related NovAtel products, visit: http://www.novatel.com/agriculture
