NACKA STRAND, Sweden, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in sensor, software, and autonomous solutions, today announced it will host a Capital Markets Day on 29 September 2021. If permitted, the event will be held in person. Time and location will be announced later. President and CEO Ola Rollén will, together with members of Group Management, hold presentations on current market trends, growth opportunities, and key strategic focus areas.

Those unable to attend the Capital Markets Day in person can follow the online broadcast live as well as on-demand at hexagon.com. More information on the event and how to register will be provided closer to the event.

Contact:

Maria Luthström, Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations, Hexagon AB

+46 8 601 26 27,

ir@hexagon.com 

Kristin Christensen, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexagon AB

+1 404 554 0972,

media@hexagon.com 

