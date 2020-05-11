CHANTILLY, Va., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon US Federal was selected as the single award prime contractor for a Department of Defense Combating Terrorism Technical Support Office (CTTSO) laser scanner contract, a four-month contract for over $500,000.
As prime contractor for the CTTSO contract, Hexagon provided testing, installation, training, documentation and assistance on selected robotic platforms.
"We're proud to support CTTSO," said Tammer Olibah, Hexagon US Federal CEO. "This is an exciting moment for Hexagon, as our growing portfolio of solutions and capabilities, including Leica and Sigma Space, allows us to better serve government agencies in realizing critical missions."
The work was implemented by experts from Hexagon's Sigma Space and Leica Geosystems teams, utilizing Leica Geosystems technology. Joining high-performance Hexagon reality capture scanners with remotely operated robots will permit the CTTSO to rapidly gain situational awareness while also mitigating hazard exposure to personnel.
The contract work began in fall 2019 and was completed January 2020. Work took place primarily in Lanham, Maryland.
