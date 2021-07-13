MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HexaTech, Inc. announced today the production release of its expanded 2-inch diameter, deep-UV transparent, single crystal aluminum nitride (AlN) substrate product line. The new product bin offers the highest transparency AlN substrates on the market, with deep-UV absorption coefficients now commercially available below 30 cm-1 at 265 nm. HexaTech, the world's leading commercial supplier of single crystal PVT-grown AlN substrates, continues to lead the industry with superior technical performance, coupled with the commercial scale required of the market.
"This product line expansion is a direct result of technical achievements reached by the HexaTech team over the past 12 months," noted HexaTech CEO, John Goehrke. "Our success in delivering best-in-class AlN product clearly demonstrates HexaTech's technology, as well as our commitment to providing our customers the best possible substrate solution for their application," Mr. Goehrke added.
This commercial launch follows HexaTech's demonstration of 2-inch bulk AlN with absorption coefficient values below 12 cm-1 at 265 nm, presented earlier in the year. These extremely low coefficients virtually eliminate through-substrate transparency concerns for UV-C light-emitting diodes (LEDs), providing optimum ultraviolet C (UV-C) optoelectronic device performance.
Gregory Mills, HexaTech VP of Business Development, remarked "With this launch, HexaTech demonstrates once again its focus on driving the value proposition of AlN for its strategic partners in the rapidly growing UV-C LED market, by providing dramatically increased LED device performance, while simultaneously reducing LED manufacturing costs. A true win-win."
All of HexaTech's 2-inch diameter products, including the full range of deep-UV transparent substrate products, are available now with standard lead times. For more information on HexaTech's technology and products, please visit www.hexatechinc.com, or contact HexaTech at sales@hexatechinc.com.
About HexaTech
HexaTech, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stanley Electric Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, is an industry-leading manufacturer of single crystal aluminum nitride (AlN) substrates. This substrate material is enabling long life UV-C light emitting diodes (LEDs) for disinfection applications, deep UV lasers for biological threat detection, and high voltage switching devices for efficient power conversion, and RF (radio frequency) components for satellite communications.
Founded in 2001, the HexaTech team has successfully solved complex material science and engineering challenges to commercialize high quality bulk AlN for volume production. For additional company and product information, please visit us at www.hexatechinc.com.
About Stanley Electric
Stanley Electric is a global company that manufactures automotive equipment and electronic components with cutting edge optical technologies. With manufacturing at its core, Stanley Electric invests in its group companies around the world to produce automotive lamps, LEDs (ultraviolet, visible, infrared) and other electronics. The company shall contribute broadly to society by exploring the infinite possibilities of light and bringing its value to humankind. Globally headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, for more information about Stanley Electric, please visit www.stanley.co.jp/e/.
