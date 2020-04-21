MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HexaTech, Inc. announced today the launch of its deep-UV transparent 2-inch diameter, single crystal aluminum nitride (AlN) substrate product line. This capability is targeted to directly support commercial production of high-performance ultraviolet C (UV-C) wavelength light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and follows the announcement of HexaTech's 2-inch diameter, defect-free AlN substrate capability in May of last year. As the world's leading commercial supplier of single crystal AlN substrates, HexaTech developed this application-specific product to satisfy the technology needs of its strategic business partners and the actively growing UV-C LED market.
"This deep-UV transparency capability, especially when coupled with HexaTech's market-leading crystal quality, continues to demonstrate both the wide-ranging potential of the AlN platform, and the outstanding technical abilities of our development team," remarked HexaTech CEO, John Goehrke.
Gregory Mills, HexaTech VP of Business Development emphasized, "The 2-inch deep-UV substrate launch is a game-changer for UV-C LED applications. Our customers now have a no-compromise solution to produce deep-UV LEDs at 265 nm, which have been shown to exceed the operational performance of any sapphire-based part at this wavelength."
HexaTech's 2-inch diameter deep-UV transparent substrates are available now with standard lead times. For more information on this and HexaTech's AlN substrate technology, please visit www.hexatechinc.com, or contact HexaTech at sales@hexatechinc.com.
About HexaTech
HexaTech is an industry-leading manufacturer of single crystal Aluminum Nitride (AlN) substrates. This substrate material is enabling long life UV-C light emitting diodes (LEDs) for disinfection applications, deep UV lasers for biological threat detection, and high voltage switching devices for efficient power conversion, and RF (radio frequency) components for satellite communications.
Founded in 2001, the HexaTech team has successfully solved complex material science and engineering challenges to commercialize high quality bulk AlN for volume production. For additional company and product information, please visit us at www.hexatechinc.com.
Contact: Greg Mills
HexaTech, Inc.
+1 919 415 1495
238332@email4pr.com