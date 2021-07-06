MUMBAI, India, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware, the fastest growing next-generation provider of IT, BPO, and Consulting services, today announced that it has been ranked 2nd for overall customer satisfaction in the 2021 IT Sourcing Study, United Kingdom. Conducted by Whitelane Research, an independent organisation uniquely focused on IT outsourcing across Europe, in collaboration with PA Consulting, an innovation and transformation consultancy, the study gives Hexaware a high rating score of 80% for the United Kingdom.
More than 250 participants of the top IT spending organisations in the United Kingdom have evaluated over 600 unique IT sourcing relationships and more than 800 cloud sourcing relationships. In addition, 34 IT/Cloud service providers have been assessed and ranked based on the opinion of their clients. Each service provider needs to have at least 8 client evaluations for general satisfaction and at least 7 client evaluations for respective IT areas. The research findings are solely based on the data received in the market study from the respondents surveyed.
The study highlighted the following impressive results for Hexaware.
Ranked #1
- Account Management Quality
- Price Level
Ranked #2
- Proactivity
- Innovation
- Business Understanding
- Application Development, Maintenance &Testing (satisfaction by IT domain)
Ranked #3
- Cloud Capability
- Contractual Flexibility
- Transformation Quality
Overall, Hexaware in the UK has performed well on most KPIs and positioned well above the industry average in the study. The market comparison with last year shows a 9% increase in account management and transformation quality.
Commenting on the growth story, Amrinder Singh, Executive Vice President, Hexaware, states, "We are happy to receive this accolade for customer satisfaction. It echoes our purpose of bringing a smile to our customers. With all the technology that pervades us, it is still a very human emotion that energizes us daily. With our customers' trust in us and our love for innovation, we will continue to raise the bar and build better business solutions each day."
About Hexaware
Hexaware is a global IT services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed. Our three-pronged strategy of Automate Everything®, Cloudify Everything®, and Transform Customer Experiences® endeavors to drive human-machine collaboration for solving complex business problems.
