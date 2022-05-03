HFactory, the EdTech startup behind the first all-in-one platform for creating hands-on learning activities in Data Science and AI, enters a product and marketing partnership with OVHcloud.
PARIS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HFactory, the EdTech startup behind the first all-in-one platform for creating hands-on learning activities in Data Science and AI, enters a product and marketing partnership with OVHcloud. As part of the alliance, HFactory will now be included in OVHcloud marketplace, thus joining an ecosystem of sales partners offering the best Cloud solutions built on OVHcloud infrastructures.
HFactory was born out of the Hi! PARIS Research Center in Artificial Intelligence, where it was most recently applied for the annual hackathon gathering students from Institut Polytechnique de Paris, HEC Paris and select partner institutions. The SaaS platform combines advanced features for organising such events - from the registration and formation of diverse groups to a built-in chat service - with a seamless access to OVHcloud AI Training capabilities.
"Our deep integration with OVHcloud AI Training is central to our vision of delivering an end-to-end, perfectly integrated solution. HFactory provides the sort of instant, frictionless access to Cloud object storage and GPU computing resources that hackathon participants and AI students just love." details Ghislain Mazars, Founder & CEO at HFactory. "Users' feedback has been outstanding, and we are now moving on to build advanced new features around traceability through the OVHcloud bastion."
"We share common values around digital and technology sovereignty with the HFactory team, and have been deeply impressed by the ease of use and extensive functionalities of their solution." says Alexis Gendronneau, Head of Data Products at OVHcloud. "With HFactory leveraging the capabilities of OVHcloud AI Training, we are together in a position to offer a secure, fully integrated solution for the organization of data challenges and AI hackathons. As expectations rise on that matter, we are thus especially pleased to thereby contribute to European sovereignty in Data and AI education."
In that spirit, HFactory, already a member of the OVHcloud Startup Program, is also joining the Open Trusted Cloud initiative, which aims to unite companies willing to actively defend trusted solutions and see them evolve within the same ecosystem. As a result of the newly announced partnership, a license for HFactory can now be directly subscribed to on the OVHcloud marketplace at https://marketplace.ovhcloud.com/p/plateforme-challenges-data-ia.
About HFactory
HFactory helps educators create engaging active learning experiences in Data Science & AI. With its SaaS application to run data innovation challenges, machine learning courses and AI research projects, the company is the natural partner of higher education institutions and enterprise customers willing to step up their Data & AI training and pedagogy.
About OVHcloud
OVHcloud is a global player and Europe's leading cloud provider operating over 400,000 servers within 33 data centers across four continents. For 22 years, the Group has relied on an integrated model that provides complete control of its value chain – from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centres, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach allows it to independently cover all the uses of its 1.6 million customers in more than 130 countries. OVHcloud now offers its customers latest-generation solutions combining performance, price predictability and total sovereignty over their data to support their growth in complete freedom.
Media Contact
